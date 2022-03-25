Payment settled for diesel & jet fuel shipment; unloading begins today

Payment settled for diesel & jet fuel shipment; unloading begins today

March 25, 2022   10:33 am

Payment of USD 42 million was made to the Singapore-based company for the oil tanker docked off Colombo for the past 12 days, the Ministry of Energy says.

The vessel carries a total of 20,000 metric tonnes of diesel and 20,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel.

According to the Energy Ministry, the unloading process is expected to commence today.

Meanwhile, another oil tanker with 35,000 metric tonnes of petrol procured under the line of credit provided by India also arrived in Sri Lanka, the Energy Ministry said further.

