Rolling power cuts to be extended to 10 hours?

Rolling power cuts to be extended to 10 hours?

March 25, 2022   12:02 pm

The rolling power interruptions are expected to be extended to 10 hours from next week, Ada Derana learns.

Authorities stated that the water levels at reservoirs are rapidly decreasing due to the lack of rainfall in the catchment areas supplying water to hydropower plants.

In the meantime, the Kerawalapitiya power plant has temporarily halted its operations due to not receiving fuel stocks required for power generation activities. 

Some areas in the country are already experiencing daily power interruptions of nearly six hours.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Should transition power in the country to new political group - Anura

Should transition power in the country to new political group - Anura

Should transition power in the country to new political group - Anura

Discussion between President and TNA members begins

Discussion between President and TNA members begins

Commodity prices going through the roof...

Commodity prices going through the roof...

Payment settled for fuel tanker docked off Colombo for 12 days

Payment settled for fuel tanker docked off Colombo for 12 days

Nearly six-hour power cuts imposed today as well

Nearly six-hour power cuts imposed today as well

Who's going to appear for victims of LPG-related incidents?  Milinda Premaratne asks

Who's going to appear for victims of LPG-related incidents?  Milinda Premaratne asks

Final decision on train ticket fare revision next Monday

Final decision on train ticket fare revision next Monday

We are gathering for a common purpose  Vajira Abeywardena

We are gathering for a common purpose  Vajira Abeywardena