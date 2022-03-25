Rolling power cuts to be extended to 10 hours?

The rolling power interruptions are expected to be extended to 10 hours from next week, Ada Derana learns.

Authorities stated that the water levels at reservoirs are rapidly decreasing due to the lack of rainfall in the catchment areas supplying water to hydropower plants.

In the meantime, the Kerawalapitiya power plant has temporarily halted its operations due to not receiving fuel stocks required for power generation activities.

Some areas in the country are already experiencing daily power interruptions of nearly six hours.