Talks between President and TNA get underway

A discussion between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) got underway this morning (March 25).

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the meeting is taking place at the Presidential Secretariat.

Reportedly, the discussion is focusing on a number of issues including the formulation of a new constitution.

The President, during a meeting with US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland earlier this week, said a discussion has been scheduled with the Tamil National Alliance.

He also expressed willingness to hold talks with the Diaspora and invited them to invest in the development process of the Northern Province.