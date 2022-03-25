Heavy traffic in Town Hall due to UNP protest
File photo

Heavy traffic in Town Hall due to UNP protest

March 25, 2022   04:25 pm

Severe traffic congestion is reported near the Town Hall area due to a protest march organized by the United National Party (UNP), says Ada Derana correspondent.

The UNP kicked off a Satyagraha campaign this afternoon to urge the government to formulate a national policy to find a way out of the ongoing crises.

UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena had made an open invitation to the members of the public to attend the event clad in white, setting aside their party affiliations.

