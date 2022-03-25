Clarification on increase in percentage of forex sales by banks to CBSL

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) today issued a clarification on the recent increase in the percentage of foreign exchange sales by banks to the CBSL.

In a statement, it said the increase of the percentage of foreign exchange sales by banks to the CBSL from 25% to 50%, effective from March 21 will not have any impact on the prevailing requirements for the foreign exchange earnings of expatriate workers and export proceeds of exporters.

It is exclusively applicable to banks, the CBSL underscored.