No need to extend power cut duration next week - PUCSL

There will be no extension in the duration of power interruptions to 10 hours next week, says the chairman of Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

According to Mr. Janaka Ratnayake, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has assured the supply of adequate fuel stocks for power generation activities.

Addressing a media briefing, he said a reduction in the duration of power cuts for the Southern Province can be expected in the coming week.