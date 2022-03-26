Ceypetco fuel price revision expected after LIOCs move?

Ceypetco fuel price revision expected after LIOCs move?

March 26, 2022   03:03 pm

Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge says the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) does not intend to increase fuel prices at the moment.

His comments came after Lanka IOC, the IndianOil’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka, increased the prices of all types of petrol for the fourth time this year.

The rates went up by Rs. 49.00 with effect from midnight yesterday (March 25).

Accordingly, the price of 92 Octane Petrol, which was previously at Rs. 254, now stands at Rs. 303 per litre.

Meanwhile, the rates of 95 Octane went up from Rs. 283 to Rs. 332 per litre. The price of XtraPremium Euro 3 Petrol was increased from Rs. 263 to Rs. 312 per litre.

Lanka IOC said it is compelled to raise the petrol prices due to the unwanted conditions caused by the currency depreciation and soaring rates in the global market.

According to a statement issued by the company, the prices of diesel will remain unchanged.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

We suffered a lot for this country - Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera

We suffered a lot for this country - Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera

We suffered a lot for this country - Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera

Eight arrested over gem mining at Castlereigh Reservoir

Eight arrested over gem mining at Castlereigh Reservoir

Central Bank responds to IMF Article IV report

Central Bank responds to IMF Article IV report

Revelation on Mannar wind power project made at COPE meeting

Revelation on Mannar wind power project made at COPE meeting

Price of paddy per kilo exceeds Rs. 100 during Maha Season

Price of paddy per kilo exceeds Rs. 100 during Maha Season

No end in sight for queues for fuel and LP gas

No end in sight for queues for fuel and LP gas

Lanka IOC increases petrol prices for fourth time this year

Lanka IOC increases petrol prices for fourth time this year

No use in expressing own partys opinion at All-Party Conference - Namal

No use in expressing own partys opinion at All-Party Conference - Namal