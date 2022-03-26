BIMSTEC Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

March 26, 2022   04:59 pm

Secretary-General of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Tenzin Lekphell arrived in Sri Lanka this afternoon (March 26).

Accompanied by a delegation, Mr. Lekphell reached the island nation at around 2.00 p.m. today. They were accorded a warm welcome by the Additional Secretary to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry, Sabarullah Khan

He will be attending the 5th BIMSTEC Summit scheduled to be held in Colombo from March Monday (March 28) to Wednesday (March 30).

Sri Lanka is hosting the summit meeting, which is being held in virtual mode, as the current BIMSTEC chair.

The Covid-19 pandemic-related challenges and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing are is expected to be the main subject of deliberations at the summit.

High-level delegations from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Thailand are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka for the BIMSTEC Senior Officers’ Meeting and Cabinet Meeting scheduled for March 28 and 29.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will preside over this year’s BIMSTEC Summit on March 30.

