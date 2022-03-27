Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in North-Central, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in North-Central, North-Western and Central provinces, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Colombo via Negombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be Southerly to South-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the Island will be slight.