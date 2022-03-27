Power cuts extended by an hour for several areas today

Power cuts extended by an hour for several areas today

March 27, 2022   08:48 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved an additional hour of power cuts for parts of the country today, at the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), due to the high energy demand during the weekend. 

The PUCSL said due to the unexpected high energy demand during the weekend, it has decided to impose power cuts for one more hour between 9.00am to 3.00pm today (March 27) in the areas under the Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W.

Accordingly the areas under the Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W will experience power cuts of 1 hour between 9.00am to 3.00pm and 2 hours between 3.00 pm and 11.00 pm.

Meanwhile the areas under the Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will be imposed power cuts of 2 hours and 15 minutes between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm and night time power cuts of 1 hour and 15 minutes between 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

