Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

March 27, 2022   02:57 pm

The Director General and CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) with the concurrence of the State Minister of Aviation, D. V Chanaka, has removed the decades old restriction imposed on domestic aviators with regards to flights between sunset to sunrise. 

This restriction had been imposed during the thirty-year terrorist conflict in Sri Lanka. While the restriction was practical at the time, however it has created undue burdens on the domestic aviation industry, the DGCA mentioned. 

He further said that due to the night flying restriction, some operators had to provide their crew and passengers with unplanned overnight stays at destinations which were an added cost to the operators.

Director General of Civil Aviation Capt. Themiya Abeywickrama,  further emphasized that though the restriction is removed the pilots and airplane operators must follow and obey the rules applicable for night flying whenever operating between dusk and dawn.

