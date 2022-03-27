The Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigations Unit has arrested another suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge’s driver.

The suspect, who was arrested in the Boralesgamuwa area last evening (26), is a 19-year-old youth from the same area, police said.

He was reportedly arrested based on the CCTV camera footage while police said that the motorcycle the suspect had arrived on to commit the crimes has also been recovered.

The driver of a security vehicle of Minister Gamini Lokuge had been attacked with clubs and sharp objects and murdered in the Mawiththara area on March 21 while three members of the same family including the main suspect had previously been arrested by police.