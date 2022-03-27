Another suspect arrested over murder of Ministers driver

Another suspect arrested over murder of Ministers driver

March 27, 2022   03:21 pm

The Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigations Unit has arrested another suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge’s driver. 

The suspect, who was arrested in the Boralesgamuwa area last evening (26), is a 19-year-old youth from the same area, police said.

He was reportedly arrested based on the CCTV camera footage while police said that the motorcycle the suspect had arrived on to commit the crimes has also been recovered.

The driver of a security vehicle of Minister Gamini Lokuge had been attacked with clubs and sharp objects and murdered in the Mawiththara area on March 21 while three members of the same family including the main suspect had previously been arrested by police. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two German tourists arrested over Sinharaja incest gene theft

Two German tourists arrested over Sinharaja incest gene theft

Two German tourists arrested over Sinharaja incest gene theft

Derana wins several awards at Raigam Tele'es

Derana wins several awards at Raigam Tele'es

Bus carrying 45 passengers almost falls down 100-foot precipice

Bus carrying 45 passengers almost falls down 100-foot precipice

Power cuts for several areas extended by one hour today

Power cuts for several areas extended by one hour today

Prime Minister instructs to remove obstacles to renewable energy

Prime Minister instructs to remove obstacles to renewable energy

Ratmalana Airport restarts international flights after 54 years

Ratmalana Airport restarts international flights after 54 years

LP gas cylinders continuously released to the market

LP gas cylinders continuously released to the market

Sri Lanka has the world's highest inflation - Eran Wickramaratne

Sri Lanka has the world's highest inflation - Eran Wickramaratne