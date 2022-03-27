Govt decides to hold parliament debate on IMF report

March 27, 2022   03:31 pm

The government has decided to hold a debate on the IMF report when Parliament meets in the first week of April, says Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando. 

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the United National Party (UNP), Ranil Wickremesinghe, had called for an immediate debate in Parliament on the IMF report on Sri Lanka.

“As the Government has agreed to engage the IMF for financial assistance, the Parliament must be briefed on their plan of action,” he had said.

Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella had also written to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena requesting him to immediately call for a party leaders’ meeting in order to decide on a date for the debate on the IMF report, when parliament convenes between April 05 and 08. 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday released its Article IV consultation report on Sri Lanka which highlights that the island nation faces “solvency” issues because of risks stemming from unsustainable debt levels that jeopardize the country’s economy.

“Based on staff analysis, the fiscal consolidation necessary to bring debt down to safe levels would require excessive adjustment over the coming years, pointing to a clear solvency problem,” the IMF said.

The full report provides further analysis of Sri Lanka’s debt and finances. A summary of the report released earlier in the month said Sri Lanka faced unsustainable debt levels and needed a “credible and coherent” strategy to restore stability. 

