Give the Finance Minister post to PM - Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero

Give the Finance Minister post to PM - Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero

March 27, 2022   06:31 pm

Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero says that in order to minimize the public dissatisfaction which has built up towards the government, the Finance Minister’s position should be handed over to the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Colombo, the Chief Incumbent of the Abhayarama Temple in Narahenpita said that the people of the country did not appoint a government to stand in queues or stay in the dark or travel by foot.

He said that the aspiration of the people was to develop this country and build a beautiful Sri Lanka. The Chancellor of the University of Colombo said that although 69 lakh people voted to give power to the government, it is not listening to those 69 lakh people.

He accused the government of listening to only one person and doing that person’s work and that this has led to an increase in the public’s dissatisfaction. 

He proposed that to minimize the disappointment and frustration of the people, the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa should be handed another development task, and the the affairs of the Ministry of Finance should be handed over to the Prime Minister for him to take the country forward.

The Venerable Thero said their only demand is that the President continues to hold the presidency. 

He said that if this “era of queues” continues for much longer the people of the country will fall from the prying pan to the fire. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Consumers standing in line to purchase gas cylinders voice anger

Consumers standing in line to purchase gas cylinders voice anger

Consumers standing in line to purchase gas cylinders voice anger

Protest continue across Sri Lanka over skyrocketing cost of living

Protest continue across Sri Lanka over skyrocketing cost of living

Energy Minister's prediction about fuel queues

Energy Minister's prediction about fuel queues

Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero wants Finance Minister post given to Prime Minister

Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero wants Finance Minister post given to Prime Minister

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Wedding guest hospitalised with serious injuries

Wedding guest hospitalised with serious injuries

Two German tourists arrested over Sinharaja incest gene theft

Two German tourists arrested over Sinharaja incest gene theft

Derana wins several awards at Raigam Tele'es

Derana wins several awards at Raigam Tele'es