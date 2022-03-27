Give the Finance Minister post to PM - Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero

Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero says that in order to minimize the public dissatisfaction which has built up towards the government, the Finance Minister’s position should be handed over to the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Colombo, the Chief Incumbent of the Abhayarama Temple in Narahenpita said that the people of the country did not appoint a government to stand in queues or stay in the dark or travel by foot.

He said that the aspiration of the people was to develop this country and build a beautiful Sri Lanka. The Chancellor of the University of Colombo said that although 69 lakh people voted to give power to the government, it is not listening to those 69 lakh people.

He accused the government of listening to only one person and doing that person’s work and that this has led to an increase in the public’s dissatisfaction.

He proposed that to minimize the disappointment and frustration of the people, the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa should be handed another development task, and the the affairs of the Ministry of Finance should be handed over to the Prime Minister for him to take the country forward.

The Venerable Thero said their only demand is that the President continues to hold the presidency.

He said that if this “era of queues” continues for much longer the people of the country will fall from the prying pan to the fire.