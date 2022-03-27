Power cuts to be imposed tomorrow

March 27, 2022   07:09 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for scheduled power cuts tomorrow (March 28).

Accordingly, the areas listed under the Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W in the schedule will be imposed power cuts of 2 hours and 15 minutes between 8.30am and 5.30pm and 1 hour and 50 minutes between 5.30pm and 11.00pm.

Meanwhile the areas under the Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L will experience power cuts of 3 hours and 20 minutes between 8.00am and 6.00pm and 1 hour and 40 minutes between 6.00pm and 11.00pm. 

