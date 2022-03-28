5th BIMSTEC Summit to commence in Colombo today

The fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit, hosted by the Government of Sri Lanka, will commence in Colombo today (March 28).

The summit will be held in hybrid mode, with in-person and virtual participation, from 28-30 March 2022.

The Senior Officials and the Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Thailand will arrive in Sri Lanka for the BIMSTEC Senior Officials’ Meeting and Ministerial Meeting scheduled to be held on the 28 and 29 March, 2022 respectively while the Foreign Minister of Myanmar will participate virtually.

The President of Sri Lanka will chair the 5th BIMSTEC Summit on 30 March, 2022 with the virtual participation of leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Thailand. Myanmar will be represented by the Foreign Minister of Myanmar at the Summit.

During the Summit and preceding meetings, the delegates will discuss the progress of the BIMSTEC as a regional group.

The Covid-19 pandemic-related challenges and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing are is expected to be the main subject of deliberations at the summit.

The Summit is also expected to adopt the BIMSTEC charter and sign several legal agreements.

The External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar arrived in the island last night (27) to attend the summit while the Secretary-General of BIMSTEC, Tenzin Lekphell had arrived in Sri Lanka on March 26.