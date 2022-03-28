Health Services DG denies gas related issues at hospitals

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena says there is no truth to the statements made by certain trade unions that the activities of hospital have been severely hampered due to the shortage of gas.

He said that it was revealed during the discussions with the relevant authorities including hospital directors that the supply of gas is continuing with priority given to the hospital system.

Addressing the media in Colombo, the Director General of Health Services said they spoke to the heads of institutions as well as provincial directors of health services and the regional directors regarding the matter and that confirmed that their respective gas suppliers had given priority to the hospitals.

“There may have been a shortage of gas at some times, but when we discussed it, they all said there was no shortage of gas, so there were no issues with cooking meals for patients,” he said.