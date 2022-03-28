Indian minister visits LIOC filling station in Colombo

March 28, 2022   03:26 pm

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, today visited a Lanka IOC filling station in Colombo. 

In a twitter message, the Indian foreign minister said the Managing Director of Lanka IOC PLC briefed him on the fuel supply situation. 

He also said the USD 500 million line of credit (LOC) from India is helping the Sri Lankan people in their everyday life. 

Jaishankar is in Colombo to hold bilateral talks with the country’s top leadership and attend the seven-nation Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit.

This is his first visit to the island nation since India extended an economic relief package to bail Sri Lanka out of the current economic crisis.

New Delhi had extended USD 500 million line of credit to Colombo in February to help it purchase petroleum products.

 

