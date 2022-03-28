No plans to give premiership to Ranil - Rohitha

March 28, 2022   03:59 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) says that there is absolutely no plan to give the post of Prime Minister to the leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

During a SLPP press briefing in Colombo today (28), the Minister of Ports and Shipping Rohitha Abeygunwardena was asked a question about speculation that the Premiership was to be given to the UNP leader.

Responding to the query, the minister said he doesn’t think anyone from their party or outside of it is mad enough to give him the prime minister position, especially after he failed to secure a single seat in parliament for one of the oldest parties in the country and the oldest major party. 

SLPP general secretary Sagara kariyawasam, who was also present during the briefing, questioned as to why would they even think about giving the position to anyone else when the “most suitable person to hold the post of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at present is already holding the position.”

