Over 7-hour power cuts tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to increase the power cut duration for tomorrow (29), due to the unavailability of fuel for the generation of 300MW of thermal capacity.

Accordingly, the areas listed under the Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W will experience power cuts of 05 hours (daytime) between 8.30am and 6.30pm and 02 hours and 15 minutes (nighttime) between 6.30pm and 11.00pm.

Meanwhile the areas under the Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L will be imposed power cuts of 05 hours (daytime) between 8.00am and 6.00pm and 02 hours and 30 minutes (nighttime) between 6.00pm and 11.00pm.