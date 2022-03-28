Central Bank issues notice to public and money changers

Central Bank issues notice to public and money changers

March 28, 2022   07:18 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) today issued a notice stating that Money Changers have been prohibited from offering higher exchange rates to customers beyond the exchange rates offered to such Money Changers by Licensed Banks.

“The public is hereby notified that in terms of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Act, No. 12 of 2017, Money Changers have been prohibited from offering higher exchange rates to customers beyond the exchange rates offered to such Money Changers by Licensed Banks.” 

The Money Changers have been informed that their licenses would be suspended/ revoked if they transact any foreign currency transactions at rates beyond the rates stipulated by Licensed Banks, the central bank said. 

The public is requested to inform the Department of Foreign Exchange via the following telephone numbers or the email address of any instances that a Money Changer offers higher exchange rates for any transaction. 

Telephone : 0112398523 - 0112398827 - 0112477375 - 0112398568 

Email : dfem@cbsl.lk

