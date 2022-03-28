Amended maximum prices for several medical devices gazetted

An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued by the Health Minister stipulating amended maximum retail prices for several medical devices including intraocular lenses, stents, blood glucose monitoring systems and pulse oximeters.

The gazette further amends the regulations under the Medical Devices Pricing Regulations, No. 01 of 2017 published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2006/45 of February 17, 2017, as amended by regulations published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2114/54 of March 15, 2019 and regulations published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2241/43 of August 19, 2021.

Accordingly, the maximum retail price (MRP) of a Bare Metal Stent is gazette as Rs. 38,597.45 while the MRP of a Drug Eluting Stent is stipulated as Rs. 168,732.

The MRP of a blood glucose monitoring system is amended as Rs. 4,429.22 per unit while the maximum price of a tests strip used for these systems is now Rs. 80.15 per strip.

The MRP of a Pulse Oximeter has been gazette as Rs. 3,870.

Amended maximum retail prices for several medical devices by Adaderana Online on Scribd