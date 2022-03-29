Suspect arrested with Ice worth nearly Rs. 50 million

A man was who was in possession of a consignment of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) has been taken into custody in the area of Pesalai.

According to the police, the haul of seized narcotics is worth nearly Rs. 50 million.

Accordingly, a total of 4kg 885mg of ‘Ice’ hidden inside a house was recovered in a raid carried out based on a tip-off received by the Talaimannar Police.

The suspect was identified as a 27-year-old residing in Pesalai, the police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the narcotics haul in question had been smuggled in from India via sea routes.

The police will seek a detention order from the court to further interrogate the arrestee, SSP Thalduwa added.