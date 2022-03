Regular trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was halted for 30 minutes at 1.10 p.m. today (March 29), as the S&P SL20 index dropped over 5% from the previous close.

At the time of the trading halt, the S&P SL20 index fell by 170.62 points (4.87%) to 3,334.53, while the All Share Price Index (ASPI) fell by 468.29 points to 9,674.00.

The trading halt is set to be lifted at 1.40 p.m.