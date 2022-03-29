The Court of Appeal has rejected the revision application filed by MP Patali Champika Ranawaka preventing the Colombo High Court from hearing of evidence in the alleged 2016 hit-and-run case in Rajagiriya.

The SJB parliamentarian had filed the revision application seeking a court order suspending the hearing of evidence in the case filed before the Colombo High Court accusing him of concealing evidence and fabricating evidence in relation to the 2016 road accident in Rajagiriya, which resulted in serious injuries to a youth.

The revision petition was taken up for consideration today before a bench comprising Justices Menaka Wijesundara and S. Kumaran Ratnam.

Delivering the verdict, the judge bench stated that it would refuse to issue notices to the respondents of the revision application.