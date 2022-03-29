Appeals Court rejects Patalis revision application over 2016 hit-and-run case

Appeals Court rejects Patalis revision application over 2016 hit-and-run case

March 29, 2022   02:49 pm

The Court of Appeal has rejected the revision application filed by MP Patali Champika Ranawaka preventing the Colombo High Court from hearing of evidence in the alleged 2016 hit-and-run case in Rajagiriya.

The SJB parliamentarian had filed the revision application seeking a court order suspending the hearing of evidence in the case filed before the Colombo High Court accusing him of concealing evidence and fabricating evidence in relation to the 2016 road accident in Rajagiriya, which resulted in serious injuries to a youth. 

The revision petition was taken up for consideration today before a bench comprising Justices Menaka Wijesundara and S. Kumaran Ratnam.

Delivering the verdict, the judge bench stated that it would refuse to issue notices to the respondents of the revision application.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Accomplice of 'Kimbula Ele Guna' arrested

Accomplice of 'Kimbula Ele Guna' arrested

Accomplice of 'Kimbula Ele Guna' arrested

BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting taking place in Colombo

BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting taking place in Colombo

'Haritha Deyak' national home gardening program launched today

'Haritha Deyak' national home gardening program launched today

Endless queues for LP gas and fuel still seen in many areas

Endless queues for LP gas and fuel still seen in many areas

Train fares revised from tomorrow

Train fares revised from tomorrow

Rolling power cuts of more than 7 hours today

Rolling power cuts of more than 7 hours today

Ranil says there is political involvement behind every economy

Ranil says there is political involvement behind every economy

Six MoUs signed between Sri Lanka and India

Six MoUs signed between Sri Lanka and India