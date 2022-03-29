Key accomplice of Kimbula Ela Guna arrested with drugs

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a major accomplice of the notorious criminal figure and drug trafficker ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’ who is currently incarcerated in India.

The suspect was taken into custody in the area of Bloemendhal last evening (March 28), based on a tip-off received by the STF officers.

According to reports, 13gof heroin, 01g of crystal methamphetamine, 22g of Kerala cannabis and 160 Prega tablets were found on him at the time of the arrest.

The suspect, a 27-year-old residing in Aluth Mawatha, Colombo 15, has been handed over to the Bloemendhal police station for further investigations.

In February last year, ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’ was arrested in Chennai, India in an operation jointly carried out by Interpol, Indian Police and local investigators after obtaining a Red Notice on the suspects.

Intelligence officers had uncovered that Siththaiya Gunasekaram alias ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’ had fled to India as investigations were launched to arrest him in connection with the suicide bomb attack at a public meeting that injured former President Chandrika Kumaratunga on the 18th of December 1999.