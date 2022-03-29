Locomotive engine operators to withdraw from overtime duties?

The Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union says it has decided to withdraw from overtime duties with effect from midnight today (March 29).

Its secretary Indika Dodangoda said their trade union action comes as a protest against the revision of train ticket fares.

The Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (March 28) gave the go-ahead to Sri Lanka Railways to revise the train fares of several categories.

Speaking on the matter, Dodangoda said there had been an attempt over the past few days to arbitrarily increase the train fares. “We specifically explained how losses [incurred by Sri Lanka Railways] could be minimized without increasing the train fares. The railway authorities are trying to suppress the commuters without enforcing it.”