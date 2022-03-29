Locomotive engine operators to withdraw from overtime duties?

Locomotive engine operators to withdraw from overtime duties?

March 29, 2022   05:14 pm

The Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union says it has decided to withdraw from overtime duties with effect from midnight today (March 29).

Its secretary Indika Dodangoda said their trade union action comes as a protest against the revision of train ticket fares.

The Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (March 28) gave the go-ahead to Sri Lanka Railways to revise the train fares of several categories.

Speaking on the matter, Dodangoda said there had been an attempt over the past few days to arbitrarily increase the train fares. “We specifically explained how losses [incurred by Sri Lanka Railways] could be minimized without increasing the train fares. The railway authorities are trying to suppress the commuters without enforcing it.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Accomplice of 'Kimbula Ele Guna' arrested

Accomplice of 'Kimbula Ele Guna' arrested

BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting taking place in Colombo

BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting taking place in Colombo

'Haritha Deyak' national home gardening program launched today

'Haritha Deyak' national home gardening program launched today

Endless queues for LP gas and fuel still seen in many areas

Endless queues for LP gas and fuel still seen in many areas

Train fares revised from tomorrow

Train fares revised from tomorrow

Rolling power cuts of more than 7 hours today

Rolling power cuts of more than 7 hours today

Ranil says there is political involvement behind every economy

Ranil says there is political involvement behind every economy