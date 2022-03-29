Rolling power cuts extended to 10 hours tomorrow

March 29, 2022   08:54 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved 10-hour islandwide power cut from time to time between 8.00 am and 12 midnight tomorrow (March 30).
