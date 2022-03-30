CPC urges public not to queue up for diesel until Thursday

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has appealed to the general public not to queue up at Ceypetco filling stations to obtain diesel tomorrow (March 30) and the day after (March 31).

According to its chairman Sumith Wijesinghe, the unloading process of a shipment of 37,500 metric tonnes of diesel, which was scheduled for this evening (March 29), has not gone as planned.

He, however, noted that supplying diesel for essential services will continue without interruption.

Meanwhile, the distribution of petrol will proceed as usual without any shortages, the CPC chairman said further.