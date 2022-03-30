CPC urges public not to queue up for diesel until Thursday

CPC urges public not to queue up for diesel until Thursday

March 29, 2022   10:58 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has appealed to the general public not to queue up at Ceypetco filling stations to obtain diesel tomorrow (March 30) and the day after (March 31).

According to its chairman Sumith Wijesinghe, the unloading process of a shipment of 37,500 metric tonnes of diesel, which was scheduled for this evening (March 29), has not gone as planned.

He, however, noted that supplying diesel for essential services will continue without interruption.

Meanwhile, the distribution of petrol will proceed as usual without any shortages, the CPC chairman said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting taking place in Colombo (English)

BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting taking place in Colombo (English)

BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting taking place in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka and India sign 06 MoUs on diverse areas (English)

Sri Lanka and India sign 06 MoUs on diverse areas (English)

Peradeniya Teaching Hospital resumes suspended routine surgeries (English)

Peradeniya Teaching Hospital resumes suspended routine surgeries (English)

Cabinet nod to table IMF report on Sri Lanka in Parliament (English)

Cabinet nod to table IMF report on Sri Lanka in Parliament (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.29

🔴BREAKING NEWS |Rolling power cuts extended to 10 hours tomorrow

🔴BREAKING NEWS |Rolling power cuts extended to 10 hours tomorrow

FM Derana celebrates 13th anniversary

FM Derana celebrates 13th anniversary

'Haritha Deyak' - National Home Gardening Revolution 2022

'Haritha Deyak' - National Home Gardening Revolution 2022