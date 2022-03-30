Fairly heavy rains above 75mm in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in Galle and Matara coastal areas during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar will be moderate at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.