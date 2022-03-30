Locomotive engine operators temporarily call off trade union action

Locomotive engine operators temporarily call off trade union action

March 30, 2022   09:38 am

The Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union has temporarily called off its trade union action which commenced midnight yesterday (March 29).

They had withdrawn from overtime duties as a protest against the revision of train ticket fares.

However, following a telephone conversation with the Transport Minister last night, the locomotive engine operators decided to suspend their trade union action, the chairman of the union Indika Dodangoda said, speaking on the matter.

The Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (March 28) had given the go-ahead to Sri Lanka Railways to revise the train fares of several categories.

