Need to protect BIMSTEC region from terrorism, religious extremism & narcotics - President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (March 30) said the Bay of Bengal region economies have become the engines of growth in global economy, while stressing the need for protecting BIMSTEC region from the threats of terrorism, religious extremism and narcotics.

His remarks came during the 5th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) taking place in Colombo.

President Rajapaksa chairs the summit today, with the virtual participation of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Thailand leaders.

Myanmar is represented by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar at the Summit. During the summit and initial meetings, the delegates are discussing the progress of the BIMSTEC as a regional group.

The summit is also expected to adopt the BIMSTEC charter and sign several legal agreements.