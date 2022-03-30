Regular trading at CSE temporarily halted twice today

UPDATE: The Colombo Stock Exchange has halted its regular trading for a second time today at 11.10 a.m. after the S&P SL20 index dropped over 7.5% from the previous close.

The S&P SL20 index fell by 266.47 points (7.98%) to 3,071 while the ASPI went down by 508.03 points (5.27%) to 9,139.52.

The halt is lifted at 11.40 a.m.

Regular trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was halted for 30 minutes at 10.38 a.m. today (March 29), as the S&P SL20 index dropped over 5% from the previous close.

At the time of the trading halt, the S&P SL20 index fell by 184.70 points (5.53%) to 3,153.33 while the All Share Price Index (ASPI) fell by 358.64 points to 9,288.91.

The trading halt will be lifted at 11.08 a.m.

This is the second consecutive day, regular trading at CSE was temporarily halted this week. Regular trading came to a temporary standstill at 1.10 p.m. yesterday (March 29) as well, when the S&P SL20 index dropped over 5% from the previous close, by 170.62 points (4.87%) to 3,334.53.