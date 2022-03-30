Heavy traffic near Town Hall due to protest

Heavy traffic near Town Hall due to protest

March 30, 2022   12:29 pm

Traffic congestion is reported on the road towards Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo due to a protest, says Ada Derana correspondent.

According to reports, a demonstration has been staged against the shortage of fuel at the Ceypetco filling station near Town Hall.

People who queued up at the filling station to obtain diesel have placed cans on the road, blocking traffic.

The police have arrived at the scene and have brought the situation under control.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Eleven govt-allied parties call on Maha Sangha again

Eleven govt-allied parties call on Maha Sangha again

Eleven govt-allied parties call on Maha Sangha again

Record 10-hour power cuts imposed in Sri Lanka today

Record 10-hour power cuts imposed in Sri Lanka today

Second phase of 'Wari Saubhagya' program launched

Second phase of 'Wari Saubhagya' program launched

5th BIMSTEC Summit concludes today

5th BIMSTEC Summit concludes today

CPC urges public not to queue up for diesel for two days

CPC urges public not to queue up for diesel for two days

Ten-hour countrywide power cuts imposed today

Ten-hour countrywide power cuts imposed today

Locomotive engine operators call off trade union action

Locomotive engine operators call off trade union action

Cannot be satisfied with percentage of booster dose recipients  DG of Health Services

Cannot be satisfied with percentage of booster dose recipients  DG of Health Services