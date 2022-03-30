Heavy traffic near Town Hall due to protest

Traffic congestion is reported on the road towards Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo due to a protest, says Ada Derana correspondent.

According to reports, a demonstration has been staged against the shortage of fuel at the Ceypetco filling station near Town Hall.

People who queued up at the filling station to obtain diesel have placed cans on the road, blocking traffic.

The police have arrived at the scene and have brought the situation under control.