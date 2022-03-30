Power cut duration to be extended further?

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) says the duration of interruptions to the power supply will have to be extended in the coming days, as the remaining stocks of fuel required for power generation activities are now running out.

Addressing a media briefing, the CEBEU’s chairperson Anil Ranjith Induwara said the fuel stocks at the Barge Mounted Power Plant are sufficient only for three more days.

Mr. Induwara, speaking further on the matter, said the CEB is able to supply electricity if the required amount of fuel is provided. He went on to call on the government and relevant authorities including the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to expedite the measures to supply fuel.

With regard to hydropower generation, the CEBEU chairman stated that despite the water levels of reservoirs dropping drastically, the CEB is capable of supplying 300 MW during the daytime and 700 MW at night.

In response to a question raised by a media person, he said the people be affected by the power interruptions during the upcoming festive season, if fuel stocks are not supplied and adequate rainfall is not received.