Power cut duration to be extended further?

Power cut duration to be extended further?

March 30, 2022   02:03 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) says the duration of interruptions to the power supply will have to be extended in the coming days, as the remaining stocks of fuel required for power generation activities are now running out.

Addressing a media briefing, the CEBEU’s chairperson Anil Ranjith Induwara said the fuel stocks at the Barge Mounted Power Plant are sufficient only for three more days.

Mr. Induwara, speaking further on the matter, said the CEB is able to supply electricity if the required amount of fuel is provided. He went on to call on the government and relevant authorities including the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to expedite the measures to supply fuel.

With regard to hydropower generation, the CEBEU chairman stated that despite the water levels of reservoirs dropping drastically, the CEB is capable of supplying 300 MW during the daytime and 700 MW at night.

In response to a question raised by a media person, he said the people be affected by the power interruptions during the upcoming festive season, if fuel stocks are not supplied and adequate rainfall is not received.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Eleven govt-allied parties call on Maha Sangha again

Eleven govt-allied parties call on Maha Sangha again

Eleven govt-allied parties call on Maha Sangha again

Record 10-hour power cuts imposed in Sri Lanka today

Record 10-hour power cuts imposed in Sri Lanka today

Second phase of 'Wari Saubhagya' program launched

Second phase of 'Wari Saubhagya' program launched

5th BIMSTEC Summit concludes today

5th BIMSTEC Summit concludes today

CPC urges public not to queue up for diesel for two days

CPC urges public not to queue up for diesel for two days

Ten-hour countrywide power cuts imposed today

Ten-hour countrywide power cuts imposed today

Locomotive engine operators call off trade union action

Locomotive engine operators call off trade union action

Cannot be satisfied with percentage of booster dose recipients  DG of Health Services

Cannot be satisfied with percentage of booster dose recipients  DG of Health Services