Litro submits request to Cabinet on increasing gas prices

March 30, 2022   03:51 pm

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has submitted a request on increasing the prices of LP gas to the Cabinet of Ministers, the chairman of the company Theshara Jayasinghe says.

Addressing a media briefing, the Litro chairman said the company now releases approximately 30,000 LP gas cylinders to the market, exceeding the daily requirement, adding that they have released nearly one million LP gas cylinders to the market within the past 10 days.

Mr. Jayasinghe added that Litro Gas has already prepared an order for 30,000 metric tonnes of LP gas for the month of April.

With regard to the request made from the Cabinet of Ministers on the price increase, the Litro chairman said the rates cannot be announced at the moment.

In response to a question, he further stated that no decision has been taken not to go for a price hike for two or three more weeks. According to Mr. Jayasinghe, the company incurs a loss of USD 4.5 billion at present.

