Two arrested with Ice worth nearly Rs. 50 million

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two individuals who were in possession of 4.9kg of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).

They were apprehended during a raid carried out in the area of Grandpass. A truck and two mobile phones have also been taken into custody.

The narcotics consignment is worth nearly Rs. 50 million, according to the STF.

The suspects, aged 41 and 43 years, are reportedly residents of Mannar and Vavuniya areas.

Upon interrogating the duo, the STF uncovered that the crystal methamphetamine haul in question had been smuggled into the island in multi-day trawlers from overseas through Mannar beach.

Further investigations revealed that these narcotics are later distributed to dealers located in Colombo and suburbs.