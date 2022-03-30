Two arrested with Ice worth nearly Rs. 50 million

Two arrested with Ice worth nearly Rs. 50 million

March 30, 2022   04:02 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two individuals who were in possession of 4.9kg of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).

They were apprehended during a raid carried out in the area of Grandpass. A truck and two mobile phones have also been taken into custody.

The narcotics consignment is worth nearly Rs. 50 million, according to the STF.

The suspects, aged 41 and 43 years, are reportedly residents of Mannar and Vavuniya areas.

Upon interrogating the duo, the STF uncovered that the crystal methamphetamine haul in question had been smuggled into the island in multi-day trawlers from overseas through Mannar beach.

Further investigations revealed that these narcotics are later distributed to dealers located in Colombo and suburbs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Man critically injured after van driven by minor hits him

Man critically injured after van driven by minor hits him

Man critically injured after van driven by minor hits him

Body of female elephant found on paddy field in Palagala

Body of female elephant found on paddy field in Palagala

Litro submits request to Cabinet on increasing gas prices

Litro submits request to Cabinet on increasing gas prices

Mahaweli Authority accused of Pimburaththewa Lake water mismanagement

Mahaweli Authority accused of Pimburaththewa Lake water mismanagement

Eleven govt-allied parties call on Maha Sangha again

Eleven govt-allied parties call on Maha Sangha again

Record 10-hour power cuts imposed in Sri Lanka today

Record 10-hour power cuts imposed in Sri Lanka today

Sajith meets Indian External Affairs Minister

Sajith meets Indian External Affairs Minister

Second phase of 'Wari Saubhagya' program launched

Second phase of 'Wari Saubhagya' program launched