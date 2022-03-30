Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka cross 100,000 per month in two years

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpassed 100,000 per month for the first time in two years, the Ministry of Tourism says.

According to figures released by the ministry, a total of 101,192 have arrived on the island between the 1st and 29th of March.

Meanwhile, the total tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka in the days that have elapsed in 2022 so far stand at 270,027.

As per official figures, the highest number of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka was recorded from India, which stands at 22,231. It is followed by the United Kingdom, with a total of 11,634 tourists. The third, fourth and fifth highest numbers of tourist arrivals are from Germany (9,140), Russia (8,716) and France (5,493), respectively.