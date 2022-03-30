Thirteen-hour power interruptions tomorrow

March 30, 2022   07:21 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for 13-hour interruptions to the power supply tomorrow (March 31).

The CEB had sought to increase the duration of power cuts to 13 hours due to the unavailability of fuel for thermal power plants.

Thereby, the areas listed under the following groups will experience power interruptions of 13 hours as mentioned below:

• Areas A, B, C, D, E, and F – Three hours from 3.00am to 6.00am / Four hours from 12.00pm to 4.00pm / Six hours from 6.00pm to 12.00am

• Areas G, H, I, J, K, and L – Three hours from 12.00am to 6.00am / Four hours from 8.00am to 12.00 pm / Six hours from 4.00pm to 10.00pm

• Areas P, Q, R, and S – Three hours from 3.00am to 6.00am / Four hours from 12.00pm to 4.00pm / Six hours from 6.00pm to 12.00am

• Areas T, U, V, and W – Three hours from 12.00am to 3.00am / Four hours from 8.00am to 12.00pm / Six hours from 4.00pm to 10.00pm

• Areas M, N, O, X, Y, and Z (feeders supplying to industrial zones) – Three hours and 30minutes from 5.30am to 9.00am / Two hours from 4.00pm to 6.00pm

