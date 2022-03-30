Longer power cuts affect 3G and 4G transmission network systems

March 30, 2022   09:45 pm

There is interference in 3G and 4G transmission due to long hours of power cuts and the shortage of fuel for power generators, several mobile service providers said.

Sri Lanka is currently hit by a shortage of fuel required for power generation and the rolling power interruptions have been affecting the day-to-day life of the general public over the past few weeks.

A total of ten-hour power cuts were imposed today, and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved 13-hour interruptions for tomorrow.

