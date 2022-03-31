CSE restricts trading hours for two days

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has decided to restrict trading hours from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm today (March 31) and tomorrow (April 01).

The decision was taken due to the difficulties faced by investors and other stakeholders in accessing and operating the market as a result of the prevailing power cuts.

In a statement, the chief regulatory officer CSE Renuke Wijayawardhane said the trading hours are being restricted in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC), having considered a request made by Stock Broker Firms.

The trading hours are as follows:

Pre-open session – 10.00am to 10.30am

Open auction – 10.30am

Regular trading – commences at 10.30am

Market close – 12.30pm