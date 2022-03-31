Protest in front of Health Ministry blocks traffic
March 31, 2022 11:56 am
Traffic congestion is reported near Town Hall in Colombo due to a protest staged in front of the Ministry of Health.
According to Ada Derana correspondent, a fast-unto-death has been initiated by the Family Health Service Officers’ Association and a crowd has thronged in large numbers near the Health Ministry.
They are demonstrating against the decision taken to suspend the post of special grade family health service officer.