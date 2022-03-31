Paper shortage issue will not affect O/L exam, Edu. Minister assures

Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assures that there is no issue of paper shortage for printing exam papers.

Speaking to the media, the lawmaker said the Department of Examinations is taking all necessary measures to hold the exams as scheduled.

“There were reports on a shortage of paper, however, it was resolved. We expect to hold the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination in May. Steps were taken in the last two to three weeks to procure extra stocks of paper in the event of any shortage.”

Speaking on state university enrolments, the minister said the government intends to enrol 10,000 more undergraduates this year.

“Our aim is to hold the Advanced Level Examination before the end of this year. We have already taken measures to increase the number of students enrolled in universities.