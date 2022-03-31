ASPI drops to 6-month low as stock market continues downward trend

The Colombo Stock Exchange (SCE) continued its downward trend as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) reached a 6-month low on Thursday.

The index dropped below the 9,000-points mark for the first time since September 24, 2021.

The ASPI was down by 391.02 points (-4.2%) and closed at 8,903.87 today at the end of trading.

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 has also dropped by 221.21 points (-6.92%) to close at 2,974.98 points.

Over 110.8 million shares were traded today as the total turnover was over Rs. 2.3 billion.