Indian trawler with 3 fishermen intercepted for poaching in Lankan waters

Indian trawler with 3 fishermen intercepted for poaching in Lankan waters

March 31, 2022   03:18 pm

A special naval operation was carried out last night (March 30) to chase away a large number of Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Kovilan Point Lighthouse in Karainagar, Jaffna, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

The navy has seized a trawler with 03 Indian fishermen for poaching in island waters through the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Having spotted a large cluster of Indian poaching vessels in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Kovilan Point Lighthouse, the navy had deployed a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the Northern Naval Command to chase away those poaching vessels from Sir Lankan waters.

In this operation, one poaching vessel remaining in island waters was held with 03 Indian fishermen and their fishing gear.

The seized vessel and the fishermen in custody have been brought to Mailadi fishery harbour in Kankesanturai and arrangements have been made to hand them over to the Fisheries Inspector of Jaffna, through Sri Lanka Coast Guard, for onward legal action.

Sri Lanka Navy also seized an Indian poaching vessel with four Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters south of the island of Delft in Jaffna on March 28.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former Minister Athauda Seneviratne passes away

Former Minister Athauda Seneviratne passes away

Former Minister Athauda Seneviratne passes away

Convicted MP Premalal Jayasekara acquitted

Convicted MP Premalal Jayasekara acquitted

Meeting between Opposition Leader and ambassadors to Sri Lanka

Meeting between Opposition Leader and ambassadors to Sri Lanka

People continue to queue up for LP gas and fuel

People continue to queue up for LP gas and fuel

Power supply restricted to 11 hours today

Power supply restricted to 11 hours today

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Only 11-hour power supply in Sri Lanka today

Only 11-hour power supply in Sri Lanka today

Education Minister says exams will not be postponed

Education Minister says exams will not be postponed