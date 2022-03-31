Heat index advisory issued for several provinces

The Department of Meteorology has issued a Heat Index Advisory for the Western, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heat index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘Caution’ level at some places in Western, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Under the ‘Caution’ level, it is advised that fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity while continuing activity could result in heat cramps.