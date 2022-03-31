UNP and JVP to stay away from protests by anonymous groups

UNP and JVP to stay away from protests by anonymous groups

March 31, 2022   04:21 pm

The United National Party (UNP) says it would not be joining any protests organized by anonymous groups.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the UNP said the party is committed to continuing its Satyagraha campaign across the country.

Accordingly, the party has scheduled its next Satyagraha campaign for the 6th of April.

In the meantime, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) cautioned the general public to be vigilant and cautious of people joining unorganized protests staged against the conduct of the government.

In a notice posted on his official Facebook account, the JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake noted that the general public and organized movements have a right to protest against the ongoing crisis. He, however, urged the members of the public to beware of unorganized protests that have no responsible or proper organizer.

