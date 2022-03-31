Kavinda Jayawardana hands over letter to Pope Francis

Kavinda Jayawardana hands over letter to Pope Francis

March 31, 2022   05:40 pm

SJB MP Kavinda Jayawardana says he handed over a letter to His Holiness Pope Francis, briefing him on the current economic and political issues faced by Sri Lanka and the delay in delivering justice to the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

In a video statement, Jayawardana said the said letter was handed over to Pope Francis at the St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Jayawardana was accompanied by SJB’s Homagama electoral organizer, Attorney-at-Law Eranga Weliange and several others during the said visit.

They have also called on the second private secretary to Pope Francis, Fr. Fabio Salerno and engaged in a lengthy discussion, seeking support and guidance to get justice delivered to the Easter attack victims and drawing the Vatican’s attention to the need to rebuild the economy of Sri Lanka.

