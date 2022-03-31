12-hour power cuts scheduled for tomorrow

12-hour power cuts scheduled for tomorrow

March 31, 2022   06:51 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 12 hours for tomorrow (April 01), as requested by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The CEB had requested for 12 hours power cuts due to the limited supply of fuel for thermal power plants, the PUCSL said.

Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows: 

Areas ABCDEF - 2 hours from 4am to 6am, 4 hours from 8am to 12pm and 6 hours from 4pm to 10pm. 

Areas GHIJKL - 2 hours from 6am to 8am, 4 hours from 12pm to 4pm and 6 hours from 6pm to 12am. 

Areas PQRS - 2 hours from 4am to 6am, 4 hours from 8am to 12pm and 6 hours from 4pm to 10pm. 

Areas TUVW - 2 hours from 6am to 8am, 4 hours from 12pm to 4pm and 6 hours from 6pm to 12am.

Areas MNOXYZ - 3 hours and 30 minutes from 5.30am to 9am and 2 hours from 4pm to 6pm.

 

See the full power interruption schedule below:

 

Power Interruption Schedule (01-04-2022) by Ada Derana on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Statement by Kavinda Jayawardana after calling on Pope Francis

Statement by Kavinda Jayawardana after calling on Pope Francis

Former Minister Athauda Seneviratne passes away

Former Minister Athauda Seneviratne passes away

Convicted MP Premalal Jayasekara acquitted

Convicted MP Premalal Jayasekara acquitted

Meeting between Opposition Leader and ambassadors to Sri Lanka

Meeting between Opposition Leader and ambassadors to Sri Lanka

People continue to queue up for LP gas and fuel

People continue to queue up for LP gas and fuel

Power supply restricted to 11 hours today

Power supply restricted to 11 hours today