March 31, 2022   10:25 pm

UPDATE: (10.28 p.m.) - Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters gathered near the Pengiriwatta Mawatha in Mirihana, which leads to the President’s residence. 

Riot police had resorted to using tear gas and water cannons on the protesters as the agitation turned violent with stones and other objects being hurled at security personnel and damages to public property. 

Hundreds of people have reportedly gathered near the entry road to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence in Mirihana.

The protesters are demanding that the government provides immediate solutions to the various issues presently faced by the people such as the extended power cuts and fuel shortages.

The protest had commenced at around 7.30 p.m. today with a large number of people assembling near the Pengiriwatta Mawatha in Mirihana, where the President’s personal residence in located. 

This has also resulted in severe traffic congestion in the area, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Police and security personnel are attempting to control the situation while police have closed off and barricaded the road leading to the President’s residence. 

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans, demand that the government provides immediate solutions to the fuel shortage, power crisis, gas shortage and the soaring commodity prices. 

Heavy traffic has been reported on the Mirihana-Maharagama road due to the agitation. 

